NOSTALGIA: A river runs through it...

The River Nene has a special place in Peterborough history. It’s source is at Arbury Hill in Northamptonshire and its mouth is The Wash in Lincolnshire.

It is the tenth longest river in the UK and from the Dog In A Doublet lock in Whittlesey it is tidal. Today’s pictures show various views of the river over the years.

Looking back with Nigel copies EMN-171205-153240009

The picture top shows competitors in a rowing regetta on the Embankment in 1948. On the other side of the river can be seen the Cadge and Colman flour mill in East Station Road.

The next picture shows a tranquil scene looking down from Town Bridge. It was taken in 1900.

Third is a picture taken sometime before World War One and shows Peterborians enjoying a summer event.

The next in contrast shows a very wintry scene at Orton Stuanch in the big freeze of 1954. If you have any pictures or memories of that winter get in touch.

Looking back with Nigel copies EMN-171205-153024009

The last picture is also of Orton Staunch and is a rare shot of the lock keeper’s cottage which was on an island between the lock gates and the weir.

Looking back with Nigel copies EMN-171205-153316009