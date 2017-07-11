NOSTALGIA: A look back at Peterborough on parade

Peterborough loves a good parade and today’s Looking Back pictures are a random selection of some very different events from our past.

Top is a picture of the BMF parade taken in the 1980s.

RAF Wittering Freedom Parade in the 1980's ENGEMN00120120929090747

The British Motorcycling Federation and Peterborough became synonymous with the huge rally that was held at the Showground for many years, which at its peak attracted almost 100,000 bikers.

Another organisation with close links to Peterborough is of course RAF Wittering, which has the Freedom of the City.

The second picture is also from the 80s and shows large crowds gathered to watch the freedom march.

The next picture was sent in some years ago by reader Mrs Audrey Shaw from Longthorpe and shows her father in a city carnival parade.

From Mrs Audrey Shaw showing her father in the carnival parade

Does anyone remember the Patent Safety Ladder Co?

The fourth picture is another carnival picture featuring an elephant themed float advertising the wares of a firm called Watkins and Stafford which I believe was a hardware store in Fitzwilliam Street.

Does anybody have any memories or pictures of the carnival. When did the carnival stop?

The final picture shows city residents joined in the VE Day celebrations in 1945.

carnival picture featuring an elephant themed float