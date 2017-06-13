NOSTALGIA: A look back at Nene Park – the jewel in Peterborough’s crown

Exciting plans to enhance and expand Nene Park were revealed in the Peterborough Telegraph a few weeks back.

The park, which includes Ferry Meadows, has arguably been the city’s most important leisure destination since it opened in 1978 and has become a key part of life for generations of Peterborians.

Car park construction

It was conceived as part of Peterborough’s expansion as a New Town and its 2,000 acres created out of agricultural land and gravel reserves.

It attracts visitors from all over the country and offers several leisure activities from sailing to golf.

Today’s pictures show the park at various times in its history.

The top picture shows Henry the Train – a firm favourite with children visiting Ferry Meadows.

Rubble being dug out for road hardcore

The picture below it shows a car park under construction.

The next picture also shows the construction work. This was taken in 1978.

The rubble which was dug out was used as hardcore for the city’s new parkways and the holes that were left behind were flooded to create the artificial lakes which are a centrepiece to the park.

The next photo was taken on a balmy day in summer 1987 and sees families enjoying a refreshing paddle.

Summer 1987

The final picture is a lovely aerial shot taken in 1979 and you can spot sailors enjoying the facilities.