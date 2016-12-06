NOSTALGIA: A look at the wonder of Werrington!

The Looking Back spotlight this week falls on Werrington thanks to village resident Rita McKenzie.

Rita has a fantastic collection of photographs of Peterborough and has previously published 10 books.

Her eleventh is a fascinating pictorial look at Werrington called Another Stroll Around Werrington Village and features pictures from 1900 to 2012.

One of her photos shows the old Co-operative store in Church Street which at the time was the only local supermarket.

The store later became Kiddicare, complete with large murals, which of course became one of Peterborough’s retail success stories. The top photo of The New Werrington Childminders was taken at the 19th village carnival in 1988.

Many of the children pictured probably have children of their own now.

The picture of the flooding was taken in July 1982. The location is the bottom of Hall Lane at the junction with Fenbridge Road. If you are in any of the pictures, or have any memories please get in touch.

Rita’s book costs £10 and can be bought at Peterborough Museum, Peterborough Tourist Information Centre, Werrington News, Church Street, or direct from Rita, call 01733 572758.

