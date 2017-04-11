Memories of an iconic city firm

Peter Brotherhood is an iconic Peterborough name and a firm that has employed thousands of Peterborians over its long and proud history.

This year it is celebrating its 150th anniversary and the firm which now emplyoys 160 staff at its base in Papyrus Road, Werrington, has enjoyed a revival of fortunes since its name was restored two years ago.

Council leader Charles Swift makes a point to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher watched by city MP Brian Mawhinney

The firm was formed in London in 1867 by engineeer Peter Brotherhood and in the early days mainly produced brewery equipment but made its name with a revolutionary high speed steam engine. At one time they also manufactured motor cars.

The firm relocated to Peterborough in 1907 and made its home in Lincoln Road occupying a site spreading across more than 20 acres. The site is now the home to Brotherhoods Retail Park.

During the Great War the firm employed 3,000 people when Peterborough’s population was a little over ten times that number. Even in 1992 the firm employed 1,700 people

The big group picture of women workers was taken in 1944-45.

Managing director Philip Salisbury on the factory floor

The picture taken in 1983 shows city council leader Charles Swift talking to Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher with city MP Brian Mawhinney looking on. The firm had made hundreds redundant amid takeover talk.

The next picture shows the then managing director Philip Salisbury pictured on the factory floor.

And what a great photograph of workers leaving after a shift by a variety of means.

Home time at Peter Brotherhood

The other two pictures show the entrance to the Walton site. Can you put a date to any of these photographs?

If you have any old photographs and/or memories of Brotherhoods you would like to share please get in touch.

The factory entrance