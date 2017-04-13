LOOKING BACK: Posh full-back makes all-star team

Peterborough United full-back Alan Paris was honoured by his fellow profesionals 30 years ago when they picked him for the PFA Division Four team.

Other sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

30 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Promising young Blackstones player John Morley suffered a broken leg in his side’s 3-1 win over Thrapston. Neil Seconde (2) and Dave Halliday got the Blackstones goals.

POSH: Posh full-back Alan Paris was honoured by his fellow professionals by being included in the PFA all-star Division Four team.

SWIMMING: Peterborough Swimming Club’s Simon Taylor won three titles at the Cambs county championships all with new county record times.

FOOTBALL: Juventus kept their Peterborough League Division Five title hopes alive with a 7-2 hammering of Deeping A. Luch Dellorusso scored five of their goals with Franco Spataro and Mario Ippolito getting the others.

FOOTBALL: Gedney Hill closed in on the Peterborough League Division Three title with a 1-0 win over Deeping Reserves. Kenny Venters got the goal.

FOOTBALL: Ortonians won the Peterborough Youth League Under 15 title by beating Woodston 2-1 through strikes by Darren Edey and Darren Allport.

DARTS: City duo Dennis Harbour and Paul Johnson won the inaugural Suffolk Pairs and a £500 first prize.

40 YEARS AGO

BILLIARDS: Peterborough’s Mark Wildman won the British Open title, beating Liverpool’s Bill Dennison 832-367 in the final. He notched up breaks of 194, 138 and 127.

SPEEDWAY: Despite losing skipper Brian Clark in a first heat crash, the Panthers still managed to win 42-36 at home to Ellesmere Port. Ken Matthews and Ian Clark led the way with nine points apiece.

POSH: Noel Cantwell’s side smashed Division Three rivals Swindon 4-0 away with goals by Mark Heeley, Jeff Lee, Jack Carmichael and Bob Doyle.

POSH: Three days later Posh hammered another nail in Northampton’s relegation coffin with a 3-1 win over the Cobblers at London Road. John Cozens, Peter Hindley and Dave Gregory got the goals.

FOOTBALL: Nigel Evans hit a hat-trick as Western Star beat St John Fisher 3-0 in the Hunts Colts League KO Cup final. Craig Murphy and Trevor Slack were outstanding for Star at the back.

ATHLETICS: International marathon man Colin Kirkham from Coventry Godiva won the Round the City road race. Deeping School’s Ian Measures won the boys race.

GOLF: Barry Tyler made it three monthly medal wins on the trot at Thorpe Wood with a score of 75-4=71.

50 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Borough were well beaten 27-3 at Coventry Welsh. Jack Deacon kicked Borough’s three points.

ROWING: Peterborough City Rowing Club sculler Mick Bates finished fourth at the Boston Head of the River.

FOOTBALL: Bottom-of-the-table Stamford pulled off a massive shock in the Midland League when winning 4-1 away at promotion-chasing Heanor Town. Terry Kelly and Tommy Coupland both netted twice.

TABLE TENNIS: Shelley Holland won three titles at the Peterborough Closed Championships at the London Road Drill Hall. She won the ladies singles, the ladies doubles with Pip Baker and the mixed doubles with David Obee. Obee beat Don Megginson in the singles final.

DARTS: The Phipps League singles final was won by J. Green from the Bricklayers Arms. He beat T. Chapman from the Fitters Arms.

HORSE-RACING: Baston jockey John Kenneally rode Lucky Domino in the Grand National at Aintree. But he certainly wasn’t lucky. His mount refused at the 19th and threw John into the ditch. The race was famously won by 100-1 shot Foinavon after a massive pile-up at the 23rd.