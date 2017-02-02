LOOKING BACK: Physio saves Posh player’s life

Peterborough United physio Bill Harvey saved player Steve Collins’ life at London Road 30 years ago during the local derby match against Northampton after the young defender swallowed his tongue.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

20 YEARS AGO

POSH: Mick Bodley scored his first goal in a Posh shirt in a 2-2 Division Two draw at Shrewsbury. Unfortunately his beautifully executed lob was over his own keeper Bart Griemink’s head.

ATHLETICS: Peterborough Athletic Club’s Femi Akinsanya won the triple jump at the AAA Indoor Championships with a personal best leap of 16.37m. The city club also won two silver medals at the big event through Julie Hollman in the long jump (5.87m) and Kelly Sotherton in the pentathlon (3,731pts).

FOOTBALL: John Duthie scored his first goal in senior football at the age of 39. He hit the second goal for Bretton North End in a 2-0 PFA Sunday Senior Cup win over Police. Julian Spalding scored the first.

HOCKEY: Peter Hings and Shayne Andrews scored as Peterborough Town won 2-1 at Dereham in the Adnams East Premier Division.

RUGBY: Stephen Lee ran in a hat-trick of tries for Thorney in a 37-0 win over Burbage.

POSH: Paul Ashworth’s youth team beat Millwall 3-0 in an FA Youth Cup tie thanks to goals by man-of-the-match Anders Koogi, Simon Davies and Chris Cleaver.

30 YEARS AGO

POSH: Club physio Bill Harvey saved Peterborough United player Steve Collins’ life when the young defender swallowed his tongue and stopped breathing during the game against Northampton at London Road. Quick-thinking Harvey (66) administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to save him from almost certain death. Posh lost the game 1-0.

ANGLING: Central’s Steve Oakes won the final match in the East Midlands Winter League with a 5lb 6oz catch at Milton Ferry but it was Ryobi Oundle who pipped Central to the league title.

FOOTBALL: British Rail won the big PFA Sunday Cup third round game against Mid-Anglia League Division One rivals Bretton North End. Two goals apiece from Franco Piergianni and Dave Engglish earned them a 4-1 win.

CYCLING: Steve Brooks picked up five trophies at the Peterborough Cycling Club presentation night while Ian Clarke did the same at the Fenland Clarion awards evening.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Phantoms smashed Bournemouth Stags 19-6 in a Heineken League Premier Division match. Todd Bidner and Doug McEwen each scored four goals.

40 YEARS AGO

ANGLING: Whittlesey won the East Midlands Winter League title and their captain Gerald Green was top individual.

POSH: Star midfielder Bobby Doyle set up both goals - for Jack Carmichael and David Gregory - as Noel Cantwell’s side beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at London Road.

FOOTBALL: Jim Mitchell scored a hat-trick for Mitchells as they beat Oundle 5-0 in the Peterborough Sunday League Premier Division.

BOXING: Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club’s two Eastern Counties champions - Chris Douse and Chris Tyers - were both impressive inside-the-distance winners at their club show at Lincon Road Youth Centre. Other Peterborough ABC winners were Steve Moyses, Stewart Curtis, Tim Thompson, Steve Smith and Tony Leggett.

RUGBY: Heavy rain forced most local rugby matches to be postponed, but Borough seconds did see some action at Corby. They beat Stewart & Lloyds 32-10 with Dave Morgan (2), Dave Norman, Tich Ireson, Dean Rickards, George Martin and Geoff Barber scoring tries.

FOOTBALL: Bluebell Celtic’s John Oxley scored six of his side’s goals in an 8-0 win over Bretton in the Hunts Colts League.

50 YEARS AGO

POSH: Tommy Watson scored a hat-trick for Gordon Clark’s side in their 6-2 FA Cup third round win at Bedford. Ollie Conmy, Harry Orr and John Fairbrother completed the rout.

FOOTBALL: Whittlesey United were also 6-2 winners away. They beat Soham United Reserves in a North Cambs Cup match with Gary Grant helping himself to three goals. Lenny Allen, David Timms and Terry Barden were their other marksmen.

HOCKEY: Cliff Hanks found the back of the net four times for Mitchells in a 6-0 win over Kettering.

RUGBY: Borough were beaten 13-3 at home by top Leicester side Westleigh. Scrum-half Murdoch McCulloch scored their try.

RUGBY: Highlight of Borough seconds’ 9-0 win at Westleigh seconds was a drop-goal by Bryn Hillson from 45 yards out.

FOOTBALL: New Stamford signing David Gray netted twice in their 2-1 win over Scarborough.

FOOTBALL: In the Peterborough League Premier Division, Ramsey kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Bourne Reserves. Butch Meadows (2) and Terry Southern scored their goals.