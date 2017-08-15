LOOKING BACK: Peterborough’s Park life and river views from 1959

Today’s pictures are all provided by Looking Back readers. Roger Stocks (75,) from Dogsthorpe, kindly sent in five views of Peterborough he took in 1959.

Roger, who was born and has lived most of his life in the city, told me he took the pictures of Central Park and the river on a Kodak Brownie camera. The pictures show the park in all its glory including the old bandstand.

The pictures taken from the Embankment include a great one with swans in the foreground and the old power station spewing out black smoke.

Roger, who found the pictures while having a clear-out, worked for the Post Office for 30 years.

He was born in St Martin’s Street and his final picture is of a Peterborough football team which includes his father Grant Stokes who is third from left. The picture was taken sometime in the 20s or 30s but Roger doesn’t know which team it was. Can you help him?

Today’s final picture was supplied by Mrs Audrey Shaw, from Longthorpe.It was taken in 1942 when her parents Percy and Mabel Crowson were the first joint presidents of Rotary and Inner Wheel in Peterborough. It was taken in the ballroom of the Angel Hotel in Bridge Street.

Also pictured are Mayor and Mayoress Mr and Mrs H Farrow; Mrs D’Arcy (jewellers in Westgate); Canon and Mrs Bosley (St John’s Church); Paddy and Jack Bancroft (Embassy Theatre);Mrs Russell (manager’s wife Woolworth’s Bridge Street)and Mr Fowler (Sturtons Chemist, Bridge Street).

Thanks to Roger and Audrey for the pictures.

A Peterborough football team from the 1920s/30s - but which team?