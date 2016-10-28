LOOKING BACK: Perkins’ place in Peterborough

This week’s pictures make for an Aerial View special and were supplied by David Boulton with the permission of Perkins Engines Company Limited.

David is a founder member of The Perkins Heritage Group and author of the company history A Square Deal All Round.

aerial perkins factory

The three pictures sent in were all taken in 1949.

Two of them are aerials of Perkins factory and one of the city centre.

David said: “These aerial shots show the small original ‘F Perkins Ltd’ Eastfield factory fairly soon after it opened.

“The isolation of the plant in an area which shows predominantly farmland may intrigue readers who are familiar with the current landscape!

Looking Back: perkins aerial

The photograph of the city centre is a fascinating one especially when compared to how it looks today.

David said: “The view of Peterborough shows the expected landmarks such as the cathedral and the market area (adjacent to the Embassy cinema) but there are of course many other buildings missing at this time.’’