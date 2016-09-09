LOOKING BACK: Panoramas of Peterborough

This week’s Looking Back is an Aerial View special and features three splendid panoramic pictures of the city.

The first one taken in July 1985 features many of Peterborough’s key buildings.

Building work underway in the city centre. But what year was this?

A hot air balloon can be seen at the top of the picture. The photograph appears to have been taken from a relatively low height so perhaps it was taken from another hot air balloon.

The next photograph is undated but the area in the top right hand corner gives a clue as the Queensgate centre is under construction.

The market and the adjoining multi-storey car park also appear to be in the process of being built.

The Embassy cinema and Hereward Centre are key landmarks in this view of the city.

The old gas works in 1978.

The final picture was taken in 1978 and shows the old gas works.

The roundabout linking St John’s Road and Eastfield Road is under construction as is the Boongate spur to the parkway.