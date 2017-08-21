LOOKING BACK: Nearly 200 years of the East of England Show

It used to be Peterborough’s biggest and most anticipated event, but all good things come to an end and changing times and tastes meant The East of England Show didn’t go on forever.

Today’s pictures celebrate the show’s history and the aerial shot (top) taken in 1977 shows just what a vast event it was in its heyday.

Roy Bird at The East of England Show 1982 ENGEMN00120110624165804

At its peak the show attracted 100,000 people, but numbers dwindled to fewer than 10,000 and the charity the East Of England Society could not sustain such losses.

The plug was finally pulled in 2012 after nearly 200 years.

It had been a key date for generations of Peterborians and was often graced by royal visitors, including the Queen.

It was, of course, primarily an agricultural showcase and our pictures in today’s Looking Back reflect that.

The East of England Show

The dapper gent (above) is Roy Bird photographed in 1982. Mr Bird was very well known as the secretary and chief executive of the society.

If you have any pictures or memories get in touch by email or write to Looking Back, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 1NG.

The East of England Show

1907 and the forerunner of The East of England show ENGEMN00120110628093400

East of England Show

East of England Show