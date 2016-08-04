LOOKING BACK: More Jubilee joy for Nenedale

Pictured is the Nenedale cricket team after winning the Jubilee Shield 30 years ago for the fourth year on the trot.

They beat British Rail by eight wickets in the final at Bretton Gate. British Rail were restricted to 89-7 off their 20 overs and Nenedale got home with three overs to spare with Carl Russell and Bob Milne both making 27.

From the left are, back, Andy Walker, Kevin Strowger, Bob Hodson, Neil Seconde, Ian Rodgers, Nadeem Mohammed, Neil Carter, Bob Milne, Kenny Owen, front, Carl Russell and Tim Clements.

Other sports news this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

POSH: New signing Simon Yeo scored the goal as Keith Alexander’s side beat Northampton Town 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at London Road. The attendance was 1,050.

GOLF: Dan McInerney won the Thorney Lakes club championship by beating Kevin Blackwell by seven shots in a play-off. He went round in 73.

ATHLETICS: Kevin Ellis scorched to a sprint double for Nene Valley Harriers in a Southern League Division One match at Guildford. He won the 100m in 11.0 and the 200m in 22.5.

BOWLS: Seventeen year-old Parkway bowler Tristan Morton was called into the England Under 25 team for the first time.

CRICKET: Jamie Smith took 5-34 to set up a seven-wicket win for Peterborough Town against Stony Stratford.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town collapsed from 100-1 to 160 all out against Market Deeping in the Rutland League and lost by 43 runs. John McDougall scored 71 for Deeping and Martin Hair 56 for Town.

CRICKET: Castor’s Aussie import Adam Dryden hammered 116 in a Cambs League Division Two win over Bluntisham. He also took 4-24.

20 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Luke Jackson blasted Bourne to the top of the South Lincs League with a brilliant 140 off 126 balls in a win over Woodhall Spa. He hit 14 fours and seven sixes.

CRICKET: Nick Olley steered Peterborough Town seconds to a four-wicket win over Wellingborough seconds with a patient, yet determined 93 not out.

POSH: Ken Charlery and Zeke Rowe got the goals as Barry Fry’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in a London Road friendly.

CRICKET: Duncan Craig took 5-12 as Orton Park walloped Newborough by 122 runs in the Rutland League.

ANGLING: Whittlesey youngster Leon Brannigan (13) was selected for the England Youth Flyfishing team.

CRICKET: Paul Cross masterminded Bourne seconds’ 93-run win over Woodhall Spa seconds in the South Lincs League with an unbeaten 116.

POSH: Matthew Etherington netted four times for Posh Youths in an 8-0 pre-season friendly win over Harford Tornadoes.

SPEEDWAY: Jason Crump and Sam Tesar both scored 12 points as Panthers shocked the Premier League table-toppers Wolverhampton 56-40.

30 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Peterborough Town hammered Bletchley by eight wickets in the Northants League. Neil Taylor took 4-39 and Dave Remnant 3-13 as Bletchley were shot out for 108 and then Alan Swann led Town home with a knock of 57.

CRICKET: There was also a comfortable win for Town seconds against Towcestrians. Ajaz Akhtar hit 52 out of Town’s 184-7 and then took 3-13 as Towcestrians were dismissed for 91.

BOWLS: Peterborough & District bowler Gloria Haney won three titles at the Northants Federation finals at Alma Road.

ATHLETICS: Jason Wing starred for Peterborough Athletic Club with a hat-trick of wins (100m, 200m and long jump) in their Southern League Division One match at Thurrock.

CRICKET: Baker Perkins won both weekend games in the Rutland League, crushing Market Overton by 120 runs and Buckminster by nine wickets. Alan Weston (75 and 91no) and Gary Scotcher (97 and 57) were in fine form in both games.

POSH: Long-serving centre-half Trevor Slack left London Road for Rotherham United for a fee of £20,000. Slack made 201 appearances and scored 18 goals.

40 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Paceman Ian Jones was the star of the show as Market Deeping beat Boothby Pagnell in the Hodgkinson Cup final. He took 6-28 as Deeping won by 45 runs.

ANGLING: Oundle’s Fred Jefferson was the runaway winner of the Frank Reynolds Memorial Open on the Twenty Foot Drain at Beggars Bridge. He caught 36lb 5oz of bream.

POSH: David Gregory won the race to represent Posh in the British Professional Footballers Sprint Championship. He covered just short of 100m in 10.25 seconds in the London Road heat to earn a place in the final at Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh. Peter Hindley was second fastest.

CRICKET: Alan Tait scored 108 in Peterborough Town’s Northants League win over Rushden to pass 1,000 runs for the season.

CRICKET: Castor went seven points clear at the top of the Peterborough League after smashing Welland by 10 wickets. John Kendall scored 30 as Welland were shot out for 58 and Paul Turner had the excellent figures of 7-18.

POSH: Ernie Moss scored both Posh goals in a 3-2 friendly defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.