LOOKING BACK: How many of these Peterborough schools can you name?

A new school seems to pop up in Peterborough on a regular basis - one of the inevitable by- products of a growing city.

Add to that changes in government policies and the education landscape is rarely unchanged for long.

Bretton Woods School, Bretton

Today’s pictures feature schools from across the city - some old ones that are no longer with us, some that sprang up at the time of Peterborough’s new town growth and one, in the shape of Bretton Woods Community College, that was built in that time but already is no more.

Then there is the County Girls School in Broadway. It was demolished and replaced with flats while its pupils transferred to Ken Stimpson school in Werrington.

Also pictured is the old Great Northern Railway School in Walpole Street (now Bourges Boulevard). It is shown empty and derelict in 1974.

There is an undated photo of Orton Matley School in Orton Brimbles and one of Watergall School, Bretton.

County Girls School in Broadway

The final pictures are of the old Stanground Infants School in the process of being demolished in 1974 and a view of Orton Wistow primary school.

If you have a picture of your old school or school-days please email nigel.thornton@jpress.co.uk or send them to Nigel Thornton, Peterborough Telegraph, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 1NG.

Great Northern Railway School in Walpole Street

The old Stanground Infants School being demolished.