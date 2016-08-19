LOOKING BACK: Don’t be square, it’s the place to be

It seems everybody in Peterborough has a view on Cathedral Square. The centrepiece of the city centre it underwent a multi-million pound revamp a few years back which saw the controversial introduction of the fountains.

Older readers will remember the square when it was called Market Place and, of course, was home to a market on some days of the week.

A busy Market Place

It also had the Harry Gates Pearson Memorial fountain – the square’s original water feature, which can be seen in several of today’s pictures. The photographs are not dated and one of them appears to have been artificially coloured.

The line drawing captures the scene in the 1900s.

The main picture shows the square packed out for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Can anyone guess the date? Unfortunately, nobody will be able to recognise themselves as the photographer went for a blurry effect!

The other pictures look as if they were taken in the 1960s - 1963 has been suggested. Does anybody remember Macfisheries food shop and Briggs foot fitters?

Can you date this picture of Market Place?

If you have any information or memories please get in touch.

A New Year celebration in a packed Cathedral Square, but what year?

Cathedral Square. probably in the 1960s

The Guildhall in 1963

A line drawing of Market Place in the early 1900s