LOOKING BACK: Can you identify this Peterborough location?

Today’s selection of pictures start with a challenge to identify the location of the picture at the top.

The area looks very different today.

Looking back

The answer is at the end of this article.

The picture below it shows the library at the Orton Centre and was probably taken some time in the late 70s.

The water feature was removed later because of safety fears.

The next two pictures are both of Broadway, looking very different to how it does today.

Looking back

The first one was taken in 1956.

The fantastic picture below it was one in the collection of former Evening Telegraph librarian Alan Cleaver showing the Broadway, Westgate, Midgate and Long Causeway.

It’s a fascinating photograph with great detail.

Look at the low-slung pram the mother is pushing as she crosses the road.

Looking back

Also you can make out the words London Brick on the lorry.

By the mid-60s the old buildings on the corner of Broadway had made way for the Hereward Centre.

Now for the answer to the poser at the start of the column.

The picture was taken by Mr Cleaver and where the row of trees and the large tree on the right is became this newspaper’s offices until we moved last year.

The trees mark the site of an old graveyard and the site was turned into a car park before New Priestgate House was built.

To get your bearings, Mr Cleaver took the photograph looking towards what we know as Queensgate roundabout at the Thorpe Road junction.