LOOKING BACK: An historic day for rock music

Fifty years ago a market town in Lincolnshire briefly became the centre of the rock ‘n’ roll universe.

That town was Spalding and it played host to a stellar bill of rock stars including the legendary Jimi Hendrix with a day-long concert that has been credited as Britain’s first rock festival.

Jimi Hendrix cuttings from 1967 Spalding Guardian ENGANL00120111114172811

The concert at the Tulip Bulb Auction Hall took place on May 29, 1967 and also featured Geno Washington, Pink Floyd, Cream including Eric Clapton and a group of five young Spalding musicians - Sounds Force 5!

With rock fans flocking there from all over the country there must of been plenty of fans from Peterborough.

If you were one of those fans please get in touch with memories and/or pictures.

To mark the 50th anniversary there will be a special celebration performance at the South Holland Centre on Thursday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

Jimi Hendrix cuttings from 1967 Spalding Guardian ENGANL00120111114172906

Barbeque ’67 Revisted will, the organisers say, be a funny, and energetic hour-long performance by two actors and a musician, full of great music and based on the memories and stories of people who were at the concert.

Advance booking is recommended, there is no upfront charge for the show, however audiences will be asked to ‘pay what you like on exit’.

Call 01775 764777 or in person at the centre box office, 9.30am – 8.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Two years ago a blue plaque commemorating Hendrix’s stay at the Red Lion in the town was unveiled with Sounds Force 5 as special guests.

Jimi Hendrix cuttings from 1967 Spalding Guardian ENGANL00120111114172929

Mike Peacey, lead singer with Spalding’s very own Sounds Force Five who supported the main acts, told our then sister paper the Spalding Guardian: “Barbecue 67 really was a unique occasion. There had been nothing like it and it was almost accidental in that the bands which were booked for that event weren’t big names when they were booked.

“When the event came along, suddenly they were absolutely cracking big names and so it was kind of almost a unique happening.

“From that, really did come the roots of the festival scene that we know today.”

Unvieling of Blue Plaque to Jim Hendrix at Red Lion Hotel, Spalding Sounds Force Five after unveiling - Rob Munton, Colin Ward, Len Doughty, Mike Peacey, Bob Pate ANL-150220-154923001

Unvieling of Blue Plaque to Jim Hendrix at Red Lion Hotel, Spalding ANL-150220-155019001