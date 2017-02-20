Gone fishing....

David Gibbons was photographed fishing on the banks of the River Nene in Peterborough in 1980.

More than 30 years later, in 2011, he returned to the river with his son Martin for a reunion picture. The pair go to Caistor, Lincolnshire, every year on a fishing day, a tradition that has taken place in their family for the last 100 years.

Fisherman Reunion September 2011

David is now semi-retired and works part-time as a mechanic on a golf course looking after the mowers. He said: “I had no idea my photo had been taken but I used to love fishing and went every week. There were a lot more fish in the river then compared to now.”

