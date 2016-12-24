Dreaming of a white Christmas and party fun

Many of us might be dreaming of a white Christmas but it’s likely to remain just that – a dream.

Today we published a couple of snowy pictures of Peterborough city centre.

Westgate Snow

The top one is a view of Westgate. It is undated but it is probably early 20th century.

The one below it is more recent – 1988 to be exact – and shows some Peterborough folk trudging through the sludge in Cathedral Square before traffic was barred.

If we can’t count on snow at Christmas we can count on there being parties.

Sadly, I have no information at all about the two pictures (top right and middle).

christmas party

Judging by their expressions, the children in the top picture seem a little bewildered about having to pose for the photographer!

The youngsters in the picture below are much more relaxed and are quite clearly enjoying their Christmas party with mums ( or are they teachers?) standing at the back. If you have any information about the pictures, who, what, when, where, please get in touch.

The last picture of two little friends enjoying some Christmas party fun is also undated.

However, the caption identifies the girls as Melonie Farrington and Justine Wass at Stilton Playgroup.

Melonie Farrington and Justine Wass at the Stilton Playgroup ENGEMN00120130212164923

If you have any old Christmas/ winter pictures please send them in by email or post to PT, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 1NG.