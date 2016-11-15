Building bridges for the city

Town Bridge has a special place in Peterborough’s history. A gateway to the city, the original bridge was built under the orders of the abbots of Peterborough.

It was built in 1308 out of wood and survived for more than 500 years until 1872 when it was replaced by the Iron Bridge, which despite its seemingly indestructible name only lasted until 1934.

Work starting on the present Town Bridge in 1932

It was replaced by the concrete one which carries traffice in and out of the city today.

Today’s pictures show the bridge at various dates in its history.

The first picture was taken around 1905. You can see a horse drawn bus and pedestrians pausing for a look down the river.

The next picture shows work starting on the present day bridge in 1932 with the old bridge alongside it.

Town Bridge under construction

The next two pictures also show the bridge under construction.

The final picture shows the old Iron Bridge in use in the 1920s.

A single decker bus can be seen heading south as it passes the old Temperance Hotel and Restaurant.

Town Bridge building

The old Iron Bridge in use in the 1920s