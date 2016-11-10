Newlook city centre restaurant opens on Friday

Peterborough city centre’s Prezzo restaurant reopens tomorrow offering diners a “brighter, fresher ambience.”

The Italian eatery has been closed for the last 10 days while the work - planned as part of the chain’s ongoing refurbishment programme - has been carried out·

A spokesman described the refurbishment as “cosmetic” but would see the rejuvenation of the lobby and addition of a new seating area with high bar tables and chairs at the front of the restaurant.

“Diners will benefit from a new seating area at the front of the restaurant with high bar tables and chairs, additional fixed seating to the rear of the restaurant, and an improved courtyard area at the back of the site.

“Overall, there will be a brighter, fresher ambience and more varied seating.”

Prezzo opened in the former O’Connell’s pub on the corner of Cowgate and Cross Street in late 2005.

It was the first big name brand to locate in that part of the city centre, followed soon after by Pizza Express. More recently the likes of Nando, Wildwood, Bill’s, Cote Brasserie and Wagamama have added to the culinary offering in the Cathedral Square food quarter.