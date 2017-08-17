New national food guide accolade for Peterborough fine dining restaurant

City chef and Peterborough Telegraph columnist Lee Clarke had good reason to celebrate today after it was revealed his Prévost restaurant had earned a listing in the 2018 Good Food Guide.

It is another shot in the arm for the ambitious chef who only opened the Priestgate fine dining venue in April last year and made the pages of the Michelin Guide within six months.

Highly regarded in the industry, the Good Food Guide isn’t published until next month but today announced its much coveted Top 50 and new entries.

And Prévost, which serves “quintessentially Britsh food with a few surprises” was one of just six newbies in the eastern region.

It was to a degree a case of mission accomplished for the ambitious 41 year-old.

“The target this year was the Good Food Guide,” said a proud Lee.

“We made Michelin Guide for 2017 (including his stint at Clarkes in the city centre Lee has been in the guide for six consecutive years) and obviously the hope is that we retain our listing as that is very important. But the logical next step for 2018 was the Good Food Guide.

“There haven’t been any city centre restaurants in the guide, the nearest has always been the Falcon at Fotheringhay, 10 miles away, so to be the first is great. I think we have done really well considering we have only been here just over a year.

“It is another step in the right direction. And there will be another sticker in the window!”

The guide, published annualy by Waitrose, describes the restaurant as an “unusual eatery” - and “promising ‘flavours without boundaries’, each dish features a selection from 16 coloured dots to demonstrate prominent flavours, including: ‘roasted’, ‘earthy’, ‘woodland’, ‘sulphurous’, ‘brine and salty’, ‘marine’, ‘sour’, ‘fresh fruity’, ‘bramble and hedge’”.

Lee added with a chuckle “ I will take that, absolutely. I think it is great to be thought of as quirky or unusual as that is quite specialist.”

The Good Food Guide is available from September 4.