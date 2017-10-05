Michelin Guide joy for new village restaurant

There was unexpected joy at the Fox at Folksworth with a surprise listing in the coveted Michelin Restaurant Guide for 2018, which is published today.

The pub/restaurant only opened in April - effectively relocating the former Clarkes and Cafe Clarkes restaurants from Peterborough city centre.

It offers modern British cuisine in a traditional pub setting, following a massive refurbishment of the redundant building which had been falling into rack and ruin for four years.

The Guide Inspectors said: “The Fox’s dining room is hung with chandeliers and its light, bright bar is filled with designer furniture and has sliding doors which open onto a huge terrace. Dine on pub favourites or more creative modern dishes.”

They added: “Fresh ingredients, capably prepared; simply a good meal.”

Dinesh Odedra, one of the team behind the venture, was caught a little unaware by the entry, saying: “We didn’t submit an application, so it’s been a pleasant surprise.

Lee Clarke and wife Teresa at Prevost

“It’s reinforced our belief that trying to cook great food will get recognition without having to try and ‘cook for the inspectors’.”

The Fox was the only new entry from the Peterborough patch, with a number of others reinforcing their places in the coveted publication.

The Blue Bell at Glinton made it five years in a row since Will Frankgate took over in the kitchen; and it was a similar story for The Beehive off Bourges Boulevard in the city centre, which recently converted to a fish and chip restaurant, and The Crown at Elton, which have been featured for even longer.

Fine dining venue Prévost, in Priestgate, a new entry in the 2017 Guide, rounded off a great year for Lee Clarke and the team cementing their place in the 2018 Michelin Guide, weeks after debuting in the Good Food Guide as Peterborough’s sole representative.