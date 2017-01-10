LOOKING BACK: Iconic buildings, changing times

Today’s pictures illustrate the rapidly changing face of the city.

The first two photographs are of famous city buildings which in their lifetimes have had very different uses.

A county court and then a night club.

The Sessions House picture was taken by legendary former ET librarian Alan Cleaver in 1963 before the district hospital tower block was built. The building was used as a courthouse and a jail among other things before being converted into a pub/restaurant. It is currently unoccupied.

The next picture is of the the former county court office in Cattle Market Road. It was later converted into the 5th Avenue Nightclub, but the building has sadly been unused for many years.

The next three pictures were all taken from the same spot over a 14-year time span.

These pictures were also taken by Alan, who was standing at the junction of City Road/New Road/Midgate looking towards Westgate.

City centre scene 1963

The first of the sequence was taken in 1963. On the left of the picture is Peterscourt which the development corporation used as offices with the old county court on the right.

The next picture was taken 10 years later and buildings have been demolished to make way for the Hereward Centre.

The bottom picture was taken in 1973 and on the lefthand side new shop and office buildings have sprung up.

The same scene 10 years later