LOOKING BACK: Beer festival memories

Another year, another successful Peterborough Beer Festival. The annual mass knees-up at the Embankment has once again proved to be one of the city’s premier leisure events.

Next year the festival will celebrate its 40th year and no doubt the organisers and visitors will do Peterborough proud once more.

A bean bath for DJ Kev Lawrence at the festival in 2003

Surprisingly there are few pictures of the event in the newspaper’s archive but I came across the ones featured today.

The picture of the horse shows that you can take a horse to the bar and you can make him drink beer.

This is from the 1994 festival.

The picture of local DJ Kev Lawrence taking a cold bath of beans was taken at the 2003 festival presumably Kev was doing it for charity!

A picture from one of the earliest beer festivals. Does anyone know the year?

The final picture is the oldest one I’ve seen of the festival but the caption with it only says “beer festival, the early years’’.

Can anyone date it, or knows anyone in the picture?

If you have any pictures of beer festivals past, particularly the early ones, please get in touch.