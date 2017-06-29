Look out Peterborough litter louts, Kingdom come

I was pleasantly surprised (in a bad way!) that in just 10 days 318 litter louts were fined in Peterborough.

The numbers were revealed in the wake of the city council employing private enforcement firm Kingdom to crack down on anti-social behaviour including writing out tickets for littering.

It has been a problem since man discovered fire but littering is still a very 21st century nuisance.

It’s easy to say the louts who litter are people disconnected from and disenchanted with our society.

But look at the mess that was left behind at the end of the Glastonbury Festival. I wonder how many tickets Kingdom would have dished out had they been employed there?

I’d take a small wager that the vast majority of festival- goers were, at the very least, sympathetic to ‘green’ values, yet still left a huge sea of debris behind them.

Travellers are (quite rightly) condemned when they leave someone else to clean up their mess, but where was the outrage about this?

Laughably, everyone who bought a ticket for Glastonbury was asked to sign the Love The Farm, Leave No Trace pledge to protect the environment. That went well then.

It’s clear there is no quick fix.

I applaud the city council for attempting to halt this menace, but it must do more.

The city centre should be protected, but in other areas of the city flytipping is rife and blights the lives of thousands of residents.

There are plans to extend the area covered by Kingdom including Millfield and New England.

I hope they have plenty of ink in their pens.

I’ll drink to that

Peterborough Cathedral came in for some stick when it allowed the building to host a launch event for BMW.

Undeterred the Cathedral is now to host a Gin Festival in November. Rumour has it that Friar Tuck and Father Ted will put in appearances.

Nat’s my girl

The Peterborough Telegraph Pride In Peterborough awards night is a wonderful event where some unsung but remarkable people get some deserved recognition.The editor always comes into work the next day with his faith in human nature restored.

“You should have come,’’ he told me after last week’s event.

“You’d have loved Natalie’’ referring to soap star Natalie Anderson who presented the awards, “she’s lovely and she’s from Leeds like you.’’

Before I could answer somebody else piped up: “And if she can feed him pie and walk his whippet she’d be his dream woman.’’

I couldn’t really argue.

Time to act

Those who say there are no dangerous roads only dangerous drivers have obviously never driven along the A605.

The death toll on this road is simply unacceptable, and the design of this road is a big part of the problem. Drivers are human, they make mistakes, but on this road too often if you make a mistake it is your last one.

Mirror image

It’s fascinating to see how the political make-up of Peterborough City Council mirrors the national government. According to the leader of the city’s Labour councillors, Ed Murphy, the ruling Conservatives, who like their national counterparts don’t have an overall majority, have their own DUP in the shape of the three Werrington First councillors.

I don’t know about that, but I’m pretty sure there isn’t a billion pounds heading Werrington’s way!

Diary Of A Bad Dad

Toddlernator the Terrible is very much a boy. He laughs when he walks into walls, and we call our settee, kitchen table and the downstairs toilet, the Three Peaks. And if he can pick something up then it’s not long before it is being hurled at his sister’s head.

Yet people keep thinking he’s a bit of a girl.

It’s his mother’s fault. She is so in love with his curly and now quite lengthy locks that he’s yet to visit the barber’s.

I don’t have a problem with his hirsute look (although she better not try putting it in a ponytail) and at least now he’s got hair he doesn’t look like Phil Mitchell anymore.