Like a taste of the Caribbean? Here’s what to expect at Turtle Bay next month

Peterborough’s Turtle Bay restaurant and bar remains behind hoardings as the finishing touches are applied prior to opening next month.

But the good people from the Caribbean-inspired venue, which opens in St John’s Square on June 25, have offered a sneak peek at the delicious menu that will be on offer.

Turtle Bay beef rib

Food is at the heart of the Turtle Bay experience – just as it’s central to the heart and soul of Caribbean culture. It’s an eclectic cuisine that is influenced by a rich tapestry of ethnicities – from Creole to South Asian, there’s a big variety of vibrant tastes and flavours on offer.

Diners can look forward to tucking into Turtle Bay’s signature dish of jerk chicken. With its unique flavours and fantastic aromas, the jerk pit, in which it is cooked, is the ultimate Caribbean barbecue. It is marinated for 24 hours and grilled with sour orange chutney and coconut shavings. It comes with a choice of classic jerk, coconut or pineapple glaze.

Another Turtle Bay favourite is the goat curry. Rich, slowly simmered and uniquely Caribbean, the goat is marinated in curry spices, scotch bonnet, sweet potatoes, citrus juices, ginger and served with rice ‘N’ peas.

Bajan Beef Cheeks are a deliciously decadent dish unique to Turtle Bay, whilst the slow braised beef rib features the deliciously meaty and magnificent jerk ‘Jacobs Ladder” short rib of beef.

Turtle Bay vegan platter

The burger menu features a jammin’ lamb burger alongside four others including the two way chicken burger, the mushroom and goats cheese burger, as well as the favourite jerk ‘n’ pulled pork bun.

There’s a wide range of stunning vegan and vegetarian dishes too.

The spiced chickpea ital wrap, vital veggie beach platter and the spinach, aubergine and sweet potato curry are all new and all veggie friendly.

Okra ladies’ fingers are a sizzling new side order from the Caribbean – totally moreish, vegan friendly, and you won’t find them on the menu anywhere else in Peterborough!

Turtle Bay chicken burger

The island bar offering is something to behold, with a range of more than 40 Caribbean rums to choose from, all used to create a cocktail list that’s as cool as you’d expect from a culture that brought us Bob Marley.

Turtle Bay’s happy hour lasts from 11.30am – 7pm and then starts up again at 10pm with all cocktails 241 during that time!