Keith and team Cart off Peterborough Telegraph Pub of the Year Award

Christmas came early for pub landlord Keith Fletcher when he learned the Apple Cart at Cardea had won the 2016 Peterborough Telegraph Pub Of The Year award.

The Marston’s pub on Bellona drive on the growing development in Stanground topped our poll after two rounds of voting from PT readers.

It edged last year’s winner the Dog in a Doublet, near Thorney, into second, and The Dragon, in Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, into third.

Keith, who only took over at the Apple Cart earlier this year, was overjoyed at the news and was full of praise for his staff –and, importantly, his valued customers.

“We got a call in October to say we had been put forward for the competition and did we want to take part,” he said.

“When I told the team, they said ‘let’s try and win it.”

He added: “We have a huge customer base and it is brilliant that they did not mind buying the paper and voting for us. I am very pleased.”

The Pub of the Year award was the icing on the cake, after the pub had already won the Peter Blakemore Award –the Marston’s chain’s highest award – for its work within the community and for charities.

The pub treated youngsters from a local children’s home for a Christmas Day dinner and gave them presents contributed by pub customers.

Any left over were given to the Amazon Ward for children at Peterborough City Hospital.