I’ll toast to that! 40th Beer Festival begins

For the 40th time drinkers from Peterborough and afar came together to share a fine ale at the city’s popular beer festival.

Five days of beer drinking, live music and, for the first time, a gin bar, will keep thousands of revellers happy until Saturday evening.

Karl Simpson from the Peterborough and District branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, which organises the popular festival at the Embankment, said Tuesday’s opening day was well attended.

He said: “We had lots of people queuing up to get in just before we opened. The numbers look like they will be encouraging.

“We had quite a lot of interest in the gin bar. There was a sizable queue every time I walked past it.

“It was a successful day and the weather held out.”

Beer judging took yesterday, and there are live performances from this evening, with the ever popular Palmerston Arms Ukelele Band playing on Friday at 4pm.

There are more than 400 ales to sample, and for Friday and Saturday last orders have been extended to 11.30pm.

For the rest of the week, the opening times are midday to 11pm.

To reach 40 year, Karl said, was a nice milestone.

He added: “It’s a great event where people bump into each other. You have not seen each other for 12 months.

“People come year on year and it’s held in good affection.

“We get an absolute deluge of social media posts in the week before, during, and the week after the festival saying how great it is.

“It’s the biggest pub in Peterborough for a week. It’s the place where real ale survives and thrives.”

For the full list of events at the beer festival, visit: http://www.peterborough-camra.org.uk.