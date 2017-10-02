Highly rated chef to open new restaurant in Castor

An award winning chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing is to breathe new life into the former Fitzwilliam Arms at Castor

Talented chef Adebola Adeshina is opening The Chubby Castor at the historic, thatched former Fratelli restaurant which has been empty for more than three years.

Adebola Adeshina

He comes following a three-year stint at The Petersham Restaurant in Richmond, focusing on modern British cooking, during which the dining experience has regularly been mentioned in the food guides – achieving two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence, a Michelin recommendation and a listing in the Good Food Guide.

Early in career Ade spent six years with Ramsay, cooking at the three Michelin-starred Gordon Ramsay Restaurant, and at Petrus under Marcus Wareing.

He opened his first restaurant at the age of 24 in Tottenham, which quickly became a foodie destination.

Seven years later he moved to another venture with Parsons Restaurant in Essex, winning several awards, including Best Restaurant in Essex, Best Large Restaurant, Best Newcomer, two Rosettes from the Good Food Guide and Michelin Recommended.

Food at Chubby Castor

Opening in late November, diners can expect a relaxed atmosphere, a blend of modern and vintage design with exposed beams and Georgian wallpaper at the 17th century building.

You can expect dishes like fresh handpicked steamed crab lasagna, toasted coconut flakes or beef tartare, quail egg and walnut homemade bread.

The restaurant will serve a la carte, set lunch and dinner menus, Sunday roast, brunch, bar menu and, of course, afternoon teas.

Also on offer will be seasonal cooking demonstrations to be held with guest chefs. In addition, three private rooms are available for functions, with cover as little as six and up to 24.