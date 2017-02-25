Console Corner: Ghost Recon goes openworld

The superb Tom Clancy Ghost Recon franchise is set for its first venture into an openworld setting when Wildlands launches next month.

The tactical shooter has been developed by Ubisoft Paris and will be the 10th installment in the series, but the first to feature an open world environment.

The game is set to move away from the futuristic setting introduced in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter and will instead feature a setting similar to the original Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon.

If some hugely impressive YouTube trailers have not whetted the appetite enough, Ubisoft has described Wildlands as one of the ‘biggest open world games that they have ever published’.

GRW will include a wide range of terrains such as mountains, forests, deserts and salt flats and will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from March 7 - the same week the Nintendo Switch console launches.

The game is set in Bolivia, where the Santa Blanca drug cartel have made Bolivia the world’s largest producer of cocaine.

That’s where the United States Government - and more specifically you and your team - come into the equation.

The US Army sends out an elite special operations unit called “the Ghosts” to destroy the cartel and reveal the connection between Santa Blanca and the local government.

The game is played in third-person and a vast number of ways you can choose to tackle your missions.

Completing missions during daytime allows players to spot enemies easily, while completing missions at night grant players a tactical advantage by way of stealth.

You must perform reccies and make observations before carrying out missions while you get to use a variety of vehicles, such as dirt bikes, helicopters and dune buggies in the game.Unlike previous GR titles, Wildlands will feature side-missions, unlike its predecessors.

When completing missions, players can reach the location where the mission starts through a variety of ways be it parachuting in from a helicopter, walking overland or driving.

Gamers will also be allowed unprecedented choice in how they tackle missions from stealth to melee combat or by using long or short-ranged weapons.