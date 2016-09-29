FIRST LOOK: Dessert lounge Kaspas gets ready to open doors in city centre

The wraps have come off and the final touches are being applied to Peterborough’s newest city centre dessert parlour - Kaspas on Bridge Street.

The “King of Desserts” - a part of franchised chain - is expected to open its doors to customers for the first time at some point in early October.

Kaspas which opens soon in Bridge Street, Peterborough

Recruitment is still taking place at the restaurant which will create more than 30 jobs cooking and serving crepes, waffles, ice creams and milkshakes to sweet-toothed diners.

Following an investment of around £200,000, the plush, leather bay-seated restaurant - spread across the ground floor and basement with outdoor seating too - will be able to cater for up to 150 diners.

It is the latest - and biggest - dessert parlour to be tempted to the city in the last six months. The established Tamu opened a bigger, new venue in Cowgate earlier this year, Creams opened earlier this month on Lincoln Road and Creations launched on Burghley Road in between.