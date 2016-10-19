VIDEO: Peterborough father proposes to girlfriend with help of their newborn daughter

A first-time Peterborough father proposed to his girlfriend moments after she gave birth by dressing the newborn up in a babygrow which had the big question on it

Shane Brinkley, 25, handed over little Nevaeh Rose with an outfit which read, “Mummy, will you marry my daddy?” to new mum Lauren French, 22.

Shane Brinkley and Lauren French with baby Nevaeh Rose

The tear-jerking moment was captured on camera by a midwife at Peterborough City Hospital as the 7lb 13oz youngster was exchanged and Shane patiently waited for an answer.

Lauren sobbed and said ‘of course’ as she lay in the hospital bed on Thursday October 6.

“I wanted to make the proposal different – I’d been planning it for 8 months. It was really difficult to keep secret, only Lauren’s mum and my best mate knew I was going to do it.” said Shane.

Lauren was so shocked, she had to be prompted to reply by Shane.

Nevaeh Rose in her special outift

The newly-engaged couple have since settled with Nevaeh and she has received lots of visitors already.

Lauren said “Nevaeh is settling down brilliantly to her new surroundings, she has made my family complete.

“We haven’t yet had a chance to plan for the wedding, but would like it to be in 2018.

“We are hoping to have the chance to sit down and discuss it properly very soon, in between naps!”

Lauren French and partner Shane Brinkley with their new arrival Navaeh Rose