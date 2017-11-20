Peterborough has one of the highest fertility rates in the UK, new figures reveal

Peterborough has been listed as having one of the highest fertility rates of all towns and cities in the UK.

While Barking and Dagenham has the highest fertility rate in the UK, new figures show, Peterborough ranked at number four in the top 10.

The city has a rate of 2.26 children per mother, above the national average of 1.79 in 2016, which has fallen from 1.92 in 2012.

The rankings were released today, Monday November 20, by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In second place was Forest Heath in Suffolk, with a rate of 2.31, followed in third place by Slough in Berkshire (2.29).

By contrast the City of London recorded the lowest fertility rate in 2016 (0.75), followed by Westminster (1.20) and Edinburgh (1.22).

All four nations of the UK have seen the average rate fall in 2016, compared with figures in 2012.

Scotland saw the largest drop, from 1.67 in 2012 to 1.52 in 2016, followed by Wales (1.74 in 2016, down from 1.88 in 2012) and England (1.81 in 2016, down from 1.94 in 2012).

Northern Ireland saw the lowest drop during the same period, with 1.95 children per mother in 2016, down from 2.03 in 2012.

The figures also show that the West Midlands and the East of England jointly recorded the highest rates of any region in England in 2016 (1.91) and the North East the lowest (1.72).

Here are the top 10 highest fertility rates by area in 2016:

1. Barking and Dagenham - 2.47

2. Forest Heath - 2.31

3. Slough - 2.29

4. Peterborough - 2.26

5. Blackburn with Darwen - 2.25

6. Elmbridge - 2.23

7. Bradford - 2.21

8. Burnley - 2.19

9. Luton - 2.18

= Oldham 2.18