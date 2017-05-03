Peterborough couple renew vows 71 years after getting married

Love was in the air last Sunday as more than 30 couples renewed their vows in an emotional service at All Saints Church in Paston.

The special occasion gave couples who have been married for one year (Brad and Donna Barnes) and 71 years (Dorothy and Eddie Hall) and all those in between the chance to reaffirm their commitment to each other.

Renewing of wedding vows at Paston Church. Brad and Donna Barnes with Eddie and Dorothy Hall (71 years of marraige) EMN-170105-192239009

Dorothy and Eddie (both 91) of Squires Gate, Gunthorpe, married on September 15, 1945 with Royal Navy radar operator Eddie having to apply for compassionate leave to tie the knot.

During the Second World War Eddie was tasked with providing ships with protection from sea attack ahead of the D-Day landings in 1944, and his bravery saw him awarded the Légion d’honneur - France’s highest honour.

Dorothy said: “We’ve been married an awful long time and never had our vows renewed before, so we decided to go along. It was a lovely afternoon and the service was wonderful.”

The couple gave the same vows in front of Rev Mark Bridgen that they had given 71 years earlier at St Mark’s Church in Lincoln Road. Dorothy said: “At the end of it we kissed. It was wonderful. The love grows with the years.”

Renewing of wedding vows at Paston Church. Keith and Christine Warren (almost 50 years) EMN-170105-192129009

The event was put on by the church as part of its 800th anniversary celebrations, and a wedding exhibition was also held over the bank holiday.

Keith Warren of Market Deeping, who has been married to Christine for 49 years, said: “The service and exhibition were excellent. We thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Rev Bridgen said: “It was a lovely afternoon. We had well over 200 people at the renewal vow service with 34 couples supported by family and friends.”

