Little Elliya gives parents a surprise after being delivered at side on A15 in Hampton

Most expectant parents have a birth plan that involves packing a bag ready and knowing the quickest route to the hospital.

The best laid plans don’t always play out as you imagine however and that was certainly the case for Charlotte, 28, and Michael Griggs, 30, from Yaxley on Tuesday night, April 25.

Little Elliya relaxing at home having been delivered by her dad at the roadside

Little Elliya is now happily settling into her new home with big brother Raygan, 2, but she gave mum and dad a surprise when she came into the world in a hurry. Such a hurry in fact that Michael had only got as far as Aldi in Hampton when he was forced to pull over at the side of the A15 and deliver Elliya himself before an ambulance crew could arrive to help.

Elliya was born a healthy 8lbs 7.5 ounces at 6.25pm on Monday and both mum and baby, after a quick trip to Peterborough City Hospital, were home the same night.

The couple said they wanted to thank the emergency first assist agent, ambulance crew and midwives at Peterborough City Hospital for all their help in making sure Elliya came into the world safely.