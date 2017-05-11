Exciting new food Venture for diners at the Key to enjoy

A pre-show dinner offering has returned to Peterborough’s Key Theatre.

The Riverside Restaurant opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday, offering the likes of prawns on a bed of rocket with a Thai flavoured red pepper puree as a starter, and main courses including shredded roast salmon with tomato, baby spinach and asparagus topped with a poached egg.

Riverside Restaurant by Ventures at the Key Theatre. EMN-170905-233521009

It is the latest outlet for Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peterborough Regional College, which provides catering at the college refectory, the technical college, the university centre and Anglia Ruskin’s Guild House, as well as the prestigious Becket’s Tea Room at Peterborough Cathedral.

Diane Cavender, Ventures catering manager is overseeing the Riverside operation, with head chef Andrew Woodbine in charge of the kitchen with former apprentice Harnek Dharar.

Ventures managing director Barbara Grange said: “We are delighted to be opening at the Riverside Restaurant in such a beautiful setting. Ventures is a freshly prepared, food focused business who strive to provide a quality service to all of our customers. We are structured as a Learning Company where our experienced and enthusiastic staff showcase their skills and provide opportunities for apprentices to work with, and learn from them to gain valuable industry experience”.

Key Theatre General Manager Jag Singh added: “Having a restaurant at the Key Theatre has always been an essential asset to a great night out.

Riverside Restaurant by Ventures at the Key Theatre. Staff Charlotte Cavender, Diane Cavender, Sandra Brown and Julie Dair EMN-170905-234136009

“We are pleased and excited to get Venture Catering on board to continue the reputation of quality dining at great value within the Key.

“As they are already well known within the city, there was no concern that Venture would fit right in with their immaculate reputation for producing excellent food.”

Riverside Restaurant takes the place of Cafe Clarkes, which closed earlier this year.