Doors closed at £2 million city centre restaurant

Ba Shoh, one of Peterborough’s biggest and plushest city centre restaurants, has closed.

The outside seating has gone, the curtains are drawn and a sign on the door of the premises in Broadway says it is to undergo a “major refurbishment”.

The notice today on the Ba Shoh door

Ba Shoh was heralded as a bright new star on the Indian cuisine scene in Peterborough when it opened two years ago next month.

A huge and costly refurbishment of the former Imperial Bento Chinese restaurant - pushing the building’s owners’ investment to around £2million - saw the dawn of a new era and a high-end a la carte menu to match the stunning venue.

It was not all plain sailing, however, and earlier this year a new management team and new head chef relaunched Ba Shoh as a multi-cuisine restaurant and cocktail bar - adding Chinese, Thai and Mexican to the current Indian offering.

A spokesman at the time said: “We have come to the conclusion that there is not the market for Indian restaurants in Peterborough that we anticipated so we are moving in a different direction, “ said a spokesman.

“We have also listened to customers who remember the building when it was Imperial Bento and have asked about Chinese and Thai food.”

No one from Ba Shoh was available to comment.