Delightfully delicious - it’s a doddle

At the risk of repeating myself, I am talking about mangoes again this week. Well, I DO tend to repeat myself, but I think that’s a sign of age. However, this repetition - discussing mango recipes - is purposeful and not my grey matter getting even greyer.

As I said a couple of weeks ago, Indian and Pakistani mangoes are only in season for a short time and its usually through the summer months.

They are exported all over the UK and Europe. Lucky for you that all YOU have to do is just pop down to your local Asian grocer and pick up a box.

Even though these sweet, tasty mangoes are delicious just as they are - just slice and eat - I must admit, I DO like to make a delectable, delicious Mango Lassi from them.

To all intents and purposes, it is a mango smoothie/milkshake with an exotic twist.

My husband thinks it’s a waste of a good mango, to blitz the life out of it in a blender, but I disagree . . then again, I often disagree with him. Well, it wouldn’t be a marriage if I didn’t.

When it comes anything foodie or cooking, I pull rank. So give this recipe a go, it’s sweet and cooling on a hot summer day. Perfect for this little mini heatwave we are having.

To make, just follow my recipe, add all the ingredients into a blender a blitz - it’s a doddle!

MANGO LASSI RECIPE

It’s quite a simple recipe and best of all it requires no cooking.

Mango Lassi is now readily available in many major supermarkets, however they do contain quite a lot of sugar and sometimes preservatives.

I prefer to make it at home, it tastes so fresh and it will last in the fridge for a couple of days.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes; Serves 6 approx.

INGREDIENTS

2 fresh mangoes (diced into 1cm pieces)

100ml single cream

200ml full fat milk

400ml natural unsweetened yoghurt

4 tsp caster sugar

METHOD

1. To dice the mango; carefully cut down either side of the fattest part, sometimes called the ‘cheek’.

Take that piece and score lengthways and widthways, making small squares. Turn the skin inside out and you should have a mango that looks like a hedgehog. Cut out the juicy little cubes of mango.

2. Add the mango pieces into a blender together with the cream, milk, yoghurt and sugar, blitz together till smooth.

3. Have a taste and add a little more sugar if you like it sweeter, or milk if you prefer a thinner consistency.

4. Chill, pour into tall glasses and serve.

