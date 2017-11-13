Craig holds the Key to a good dinner for theatre-goers

Pre-theatre diners will be in safe hands after the latest shake-up regards the food offering at Peterborough’a Key Theatre.

Hopefully handing the reins to experienced chef Craig Lemmon will bring some stability to the theatre restaurant which has had a turbulent year.

Riverside restaurant at the Key Theatre in Peterborough

Cafe Clarkes ended its tenure at the venue in mid-January, as the owners moved to a new location, The Fox at Folksworth.

After some months of inactivity, a short-lived operation by Peterborough Regional College’s “Ventures” set-up followed.

That ended recently.

Now Craig has been drafted in at The Riverside restaurant, with the talented head chef and restaurant manager launching his autumn menu at the end of October with an emphasis on “provenance, freshness and flavour, using only the finest ingredients and where possible locally sourced.”

It is pre-theatre only at the moments, but diners can look forward to home made beef burgers and cottage pie, beer battered fish and chips and sausage and mash amongst the main courses.

Craig, who has experience in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants, is well known to local foodies too. He has headed up the kitchen at the White Hart at Ufford, and more recently The Queen’s Head at Nassington, in addition to former city centre fine dining destination Clarkes.

Jag Singh, General Manager at the Key Theatre said: “We are currently offering a pre theatre dining experience prior to our shows, however we are excited to announce that we will enhance our offer to include lunch, afternoon tea and non-event evenings as well.”