Couple to retire after 14 years at Deepings restaurant

There are big changes on the cards at Chester’s in Market Deeping, with the couple behind the venture announcing their plans to retire and put the restaurant they have run for more than a decade on the market.

Restaurant manager Christine Weldrake said: “We have had 14 fantastic years at Chester’s with amazing support and friendship from the people of Deeping.”

Head chef and husband David said that the decision had been a difficult one to make, adding:“Many of our regulars have also become good friends and we will both miss running Chester’s but the time has come for us to take a well earned rest.”

The restaurant with rooms is based in a 17th Century building, offering indoor and outdoor dining, a large well-equipped catering kitchen and 6-bedroom

accommodation.

Julian Welch, director at Barker Storey Matthews, who is instructed as the selling agent, added: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-loved and successful restaurant which has an excellent

reputation for top quality dining. The residential accommodation is very flexible, providing either ample space for a family to live alongside their business or as letting rooms.”