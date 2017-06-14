City’s first micropub celebrates first anniversary

The team behind Peterborough’s first micropub the Bumble Inn have been raising a glass to celebrate their first anniversary this week.

Tom and Michelle Beran opened their brand new venture in Westgate in the city centre to the public for the first time on June 12, 2016.

The Bumble Inn

Now one year on and the pub has seen nearly 600 different casks of beers - which adds up to around 39,000 pints - flow over the bar.

To celebrate The Bumble is hosting a “Pie and Mash” night on Thursday (June 15), a Tap Takeover from Revolutions brewery from Yorkshire and a celebration on Saturday with promises of cake!

And to top off what has been a successful year at the pub, The Bumble Inn is to be awarded a Gold Award from Peterborough CAMRA in July recognising their important addition to the real ale scene in the city.

Landlord Tom said: “It has been a fantastic first year, we couldn’t have done it without our amazing, hard working staff and the lovely customers who support us, and the great reviews and compliments we receive both on and offline - here’s to next year!

“we didn’t want to make a big thing of it as this is a small place, but we couldn’t let the milestone pass without doing something to mark it.”