Cafe brings something new to Itter Park

There is an added reason for visiting Peterborough’s award-winning Itter Park these days, after a couple seeking a career path change opened a cafe.

The Kiosk, a converted shipping container, has been getting great feedback, says Lisa Allpress, who launched the venture with partner Carlos Simons in early September.

“We live nearby and when we used to take the kids to play in the park we would always say how nice it would be if we could get a coffee,” said Lisa, who had worked for the local education authority before deciding on a change.

“So we decided this would be a nice time to do something.

News of The Kiosk - a name they used during the couple’s planning the project that just stuck - is spreading and as well as people using the Green Flag rated park (tennis courts,table tennis tables and play equipment etc) passing traffic is stopping to snap up the tea and coffee, breakfast rolls and various snacks, attracted by a banner on Fulbridge Road.

“People that know about us are very happy and we have had some lovely comments,” Lisa added. “We just need to spread the word.”

The Kiosk is closed Mondays but opens 10am to 4pm the rest of the week.