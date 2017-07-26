Buzzing! Pub, restaurant and takeaway should be a hive of activity

The latest offering on the growing and varied food and drink scene in Peterborough city centre opens its doors to customers for the first time today (wednesday).

The Beehive, off Bourges Boulevard, has undergone a transformation over the past two months, in part aimed at reaffirming its status as a city centre pub.

The Beehive and Posh Fish and Chips

The outside has had a lick of paint, the blue being replaced with a grey, and inside the wood paneling has had a similar treatment.

More importantly, a pool table has arrived alongside three huge flatscreen televisions and some large leather sofas, replacing high tables and stools, to add to the “pub feel”.

There are posters and beermats plastered everywhere, some of the tables have been covered with board games and the beer selection has been shaken up with Stella and Budlight leading the way.

The biggest change, however, comes in the food on offer - with the Beehive now the home of Posh Fish and Chips restaurant, partitioned off as a separate dining space to the pub.

The restaurant will continue to have table service, but the interior has been toned down to give it a more relaxed, almost cafeteria feel, with brick-effect wallpaper and lots more wall art, plus a menu dominated by fish and chips - whether your fish of choice is cod loin, haddock fillet, plaice fillet, rock salmon or monkfish tail.

The side of the pub has also been opened up via a gated yard - and a new fish and chips takeaway created selling exactly what is on sale inside.