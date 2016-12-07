Bridge Street bar clears planning hurdles

The latest addition to Peterborough city centre leisure scene – a “relaxed” bar called Puzzles - looks set to open before Christmas.

Matt Murphy, one of the two men behind the venture in Bridge Street, revealed they had been working feverishly to be open in time for the peak of the festive season after planning permission was granted earlier than expected.

“We got the keys on Friday and it has been all systems go to bring the months of planning to fruition,” he said.

Matt added that the anticipated opening date was December 21 - and he had already booked two live acts for the Friday and Christmas Eve.

He said the look of the bar would be “rustic/industrial” with exposed brickwork, floorboards and extraction.

“We are hoping to create a nice atmosphere, laid back and comfortable, something quite different,” said Matt, who added that the bar name was inspired by the two main characters in American sitcome How I Met Your Mother who “opened a bar they would like to drink in”.