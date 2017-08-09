BBQ masterclass and a fusion of Polish and British food from the chef’s table

Anyone who likes barbecuing, but would like to learn from a top chef, should make a date at the House of Feasts at Eye Green this Saturday.

Damian Wawrzyniak is hosting a master class but there wont be a boring banger or burger in sight.

Food from the House of Feasts

The Crowland Road restaurant hosts regular Sunday afternoon hog roasts on its huge barbecue - which is where the hands-on class will take place from 1pm.

On the menu will be rib of beef, whole chicken and smoked sausage.

Damian said, “Having a barbecue is such as quintessential taste of summer but, all too often it means the same old cuts of mean, boring old sausages and chunks of charred meat. I’m really passionate about fusing old and new so in these classes, I will teach home cooks how to master their barbecue like a pro, with some chef’s secrets on how to choose a cut of meat, how to brine meat, which type of salt to use, how much of it and how long to keep each piece of meat in the brine.

“After prepping, we will move on to the BBQ and learn the best way to fire up the coals or burner and how to grill the meats to perfection. Once it’s all cooked, it’s off to the garden to eat the results with a full plate, a cold drink and great company.”

The ultra-personal BBQ classes are limited to just eight people, making them an intimate, fun and accessible way to master the summer staple. The cost is £50 per person and included the class, plate of cooked meats and glass of wine

And on September 23 there is a treat for real foodies when he hosts his first “chef’s table” event, part of his mission to break down the last food frontier and reinvent Polish classics with a modern twist,

Damian’s fusion of Polish and British cuisine, and his passion for locally sourced seasonal ingredients, will be on full display during the September chef’s table at House of Feasts.

A minimum of eight contemporary, imaginative courses will be created using the freshest ingredients sourced from Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Fenland – including fruit, vegetables and succulent rare breed pork.

“I can’t wait to hold my first chef’s table event at House of Feasts, said Damian. “I’ll be creating eight courses from locally sourced produce to highlight some of the finest British ingredients with Polish modernised cuisine. Dishes will be a fusion of traditional Polish recipes, such as pierogi, but updated with contemporary flavour combinations and hyper-regional ingredients.

“To me, this is what food is all about and I’m really excited to showcase this very special selection of dishes.”

For more information on menus and booking go online to www.houseoffeasts.co.uk