Afternoon tea and cocktails ... that’s Harry’s game

Peterborough’s latest day/night venue opens on Friday aimed at those who love the finer things in life.

Harry’s, a stylish bar and café, has been taking shape in a refurbished part of the Solstice in Northminster, the concept of Mary McParland, whose parentsMichael and Eileen Boyle own the venue.

James McParland, Sean Boyle, Mary McParland, Michael McParland, Stefan McParland and Patrick Boyle at the opening of Harry's. EMN-160820-180947009

Seeing a gap in the market between the city centre’s food orientated restaurants and booze-led bars, her vision was to provide a beautiful environment - she came up with the colour scheme and decor - where the “whole family could enjoy a fun and elegant afternoon or evening”.

There will be fresh pastries and coffee to go from 8am for those on their way to work, snacks all day, afternoon tea, not to mention a selection of premium beers, wine and champagne.

“Over the past couple of months we have been building Harry’s to give the people of Peterborough that something extra special that you won’t find anywhere,” she said.

“The venue is aimed at those who love the finer things in life with our afternoon tea menu served daily, Monday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

“We also offer a fantastic coffee and pastry take-away menu for those in the city early doors from 8am, Monday to Friday.

“Our snack menu also extends all day that we are open offering an array of tasty treats, appetisers and snacks to accompany your drinks.”

Mary described Harry’s as a “contemporary designed venue offering an exceptional service and a sophisticated ambience within its colourfully dressed interior” which at the weekend will offer somewhere special, out of the way of the hustle and bustle, to unwind and enjoy a drink or two with beautiful ambient music background until the early hours.”

Harry’s will be open Monday to Friday: 8am to 11pm; Saturday: 11am to 1am, Sunday: 12pm to 11pm

To find out more about Harry’s Bar Café like the Facebook page ‘Harry’s Bar Café’ or got to www.harrysbarcafe.co.uk.