A taste of what is to come as Peterborough’s Turtle Bay enjoys VIP opening night

Peterborough’s new Turtle Bay restaurant and bar jerked up its chicken, curried its goat and mixed its first rum cocktails as invited guests got to sample what is to come.

The Caribbean restaurant in St John’s Square, which opens for real on Sunday at 11.30am, welcomed the Mayor of Peterborough John Fox and his Mayoress, wife Judy, Deputy Mayor Chris Ash, council leader John Holdich, and representatives of the city council, Peterborough United and other local businesses - including the Peterborough Telegraph.

Last night's goat curry

Some of the snacks served up last night

VIP opening night at Turtle Bay in Peterborough

VIP opening night at Turtle Bay in Peterborough