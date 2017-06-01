A taste of Romania comes to Peterborough - take a look inside

A Romanian restaurant, offering the culinary delights of the southeast European country, is set to open in Peterborough on Saturday (6pm).

La Bucatarie - which roughly translates to “in the kitchen” - is taking shape in the former Bollywood Nights premises in New Road.

La Bucatarie

It is bright and spacious with lots of furnishings reflecting the Romanian heritage.

There are also several large images - stunning scenery and the parliament building - not to mention Vlad The Impaler, the inspiration for the Dracula stories.

La Bucatarie will be a sister restaurant for the Turkish Kitchen next door, sharing management.

Turkish Kitchen, which opened in late 2015, has proved popular with the city’s large Romanian population, and the new venue seemed a natural progression.

La Bucatarie

There will be similarities in the food offering, due to the geographical and historical links of the two countries, but La Bucatarie will also offer a number of pork dishes popular in Romania and, of course, a wide variety of soups.

Annette Henn, from Turkish Kitchen, said: “We have Romanian staff including the manager and have attracted lots a Romanian customers since we opened. We just felt there was an opportunity to do something new.

“Because of the links between Turkey and Romania there is an overlap in the cuisine, but pork is very poular in Romania and it is not on the menu at Turkish Kitchen, which is halal.

“So there will also be lots of pork dishes, sausages and soups for diners to look forward to.

La Bucatarie, a Romanian restaurant opening soon.

“We have already had a lot of interest from people wanting to book parties. It has created quite a buzz.”