A look inside Peterborough’s first city centre steak house and grill

The latest restaurant to take a “steak” in Peterborough city centre’s eating out scene opened its doors to the public last night (Tuesday).

XOXO Grill House, which features steaks and gourmet burgers on its menu in King Street, off Cowgate, went down a treat with its first diners, said owner Sameer Bashir.

XOXO Grill House opens up in King Street, Peterborough EMN-170426-095831009

Samir, who styled the place himself, said: “ I was very happy with the response, people loved what we have to offer, which is fantastic.

“I made sure I visited every table and spoke to everyone and the feedback was great. They were very happy with the look of the pace, the decor, and impressed with the presentation and the food.”

The restaurant’s website is still under construction but Sameer said the restaurant had already developed a good following on facebook and he had taken a good number of bookings for the weekend.

Steaks range in price from £16 to £25, and the gourmet burgers from £8 to £25, with soft drinks and mocktails available.

XOXO Grill House opens up in King Street. EMN-170426-095819009

As for the name, Sameer insists it was a bit “ramdom.”

He said: “ I had been looking for quite a while and in that time just happened across XOXO and thought it would be an awesome name.”

Later this summer the city centre will get a Middleton’s Steakhouse, currently taking shape in former shop units in Bridge Street.