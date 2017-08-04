A fusion of North Africa and the Middle East to replace Thai restaurant

A stylish new restaurant with food influenced by Turkey, the Middle East and Morocco will soon be adding to the eclectic eating out scene in Peterborough.

Tavan is currently taking shape in the former Mai Thai restaurant premises on Lincoln Road, part of the award-winning Pearl Hotel complex.

The Thai buffet restaurant, which opened to some acclaim in 2012, closed unexpectedly last week - and the hotel owners have wasted no time in bringing in a replacement.

Pearl Hotel general manager Iva Banyalieva said: “It is a shame to see Mai Thai close but it is important we have a restaurant and bar in place for our guests.

“We are very excited about Tavan. The new team coming in - a manager who has worked in some well known hotel restaurants and a chef from the Michelin Guide listed Zada restaurant in Stamford - will offer something special, not just for the hotel but for Peterborough.”

She added: “Work has started on the refurbishment and the decor will change completely – new colours, furnishings and lighting.

“There will be a new, centralised round bar, and a comfortable lounge area with imported hand-made chairs.

“The food they are promising will be amazing with lots of Moroccan influenced tagine dishes, and plenty of Turkish and Middle Eastern dishes cooked over charcoal.

“I can’t wait to see the finalised menu.”

The new restaurant is expected to open in October.